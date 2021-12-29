Amalgamated Bank Sells 2,189 Shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,189 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in QIAGEN were worth $2,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of QIAGEN in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of QIAGEN in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QIAGEN in the second quarter worth about $95,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 11.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in QIAGEN in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 52.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QGEN opened at $55.47 on Wednesday. QIAGEN has a 12-month low of $45.58 and a 12-month high of $59.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.72 and its 200 day moving average is $52.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.23.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 26.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect that QIAGEN will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QGEN. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of QIAGEN from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of QIAGEN to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Norddeutsche Landesbank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.09.

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

