Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,303 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $2,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BERY. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,400,000. Monarch Alternative Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,393,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 216.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 937,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,125,000 after acquiring an additional 641,475 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,818,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,843,000 after acquiring an additional 566,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,740,000. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Shares of BERY stock opened at $72.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.78. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.65 and a twelve month high of $73.29. The company has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James began coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Truist began coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

In other Berry Global Group news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total value of $951,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

Featured Article: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BERY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY).

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.