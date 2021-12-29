Amalgamated Bank Cuts Stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,823 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $2,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMH. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 220.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 3,784.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter valued at about $95,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 1,607.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $1,058,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $42.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.51. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $28.63 and a 12 month high of $43.15.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $339.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.43 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

AMH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. BTIG Research upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.18.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH).

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.