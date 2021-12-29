Analysts Anticipate Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Will Post Earnings of -$0.82 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) will report ($0.82) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cytokinetics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.66) and the lowest is ($0.93). Cytokinetics reported earnings of ($0.62) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Cytokinetics will report full-year earnings of ($3.24) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.44) to ($2.91). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($3.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.29) to ($2.95). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cytokinetics.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.20). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 1,061.13% and a negative return on equity of 204.75%. The business had revenue of $5.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS.

CYTK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.64.

NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $45.54 on Friday. Cytokinetics has a fifty-two week low of $17.72 and a fifty-two week high of $47.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 6.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.67.

In other news, Director Wendall Wierenga sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total transaction of $184,845.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $170,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 272,902 shares of company stock valued at $10,543,507. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CYTK. FMR LLC raised its stake in Cytokinetics by 121.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,488,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $167,991,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646,979 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,262,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $474,017,000 after buying an additional 1,608,545 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,742,000. Artal Group S.A. raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,300,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,462,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,999,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

