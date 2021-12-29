Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Will Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Brokerages expect NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for NOW’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.04. NOW reported earnings per share of ($0.25) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 112%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that NOW will report full-year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.04. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.49. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NOW.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. NOW had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. The company had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. NOW’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

DNOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NOW from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of NOW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNOW. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of NOW by 485.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,538,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,797 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of NOW by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,396,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,022,000 after acquiring an additional 689,827 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of NOW by 172.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 924,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,774,000 after acquiring an additional 585,412 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NOW by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,587,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $109,967,000 after acquiring an additional 430,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of NOW by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,915,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,350,000 after acquiring an additional 348,918 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

NOW stock opened at $8.71 on Friday. NOW has a 12-month low of $6.83 and a 12-month high of $11.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.67 and its 200 day moving average is $8.60. The company has a market capitalization of $962.97 million, a PE ratio of -18.93 and a beta of 1.94.

About NOW

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

