Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Will Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Brokerages expect NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for NOW’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.04. NOW reported earnings per share of ($0.25) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 112%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.
On average, analysts expect that NOW will report full-year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.04. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.49. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NOW.
NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. NOW had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. The company had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. NOW’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNOW. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of NOW by 485.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,538,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,797 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of NOW by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,396,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,022,000 after acquiring an additional 689,827 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of NOW by 172.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 924,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,774,000 after acquiring an additional 585,412 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NOW by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,587,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $109,967,000 after acquiring an additional 430,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of NOW by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,915,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,350,000 after acquiring an additional 348,918 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.
NOW stock opened at $8.71 on Friday. NOW has a 12-month low of $6.83 and a 12-month high of $11.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.67 and its 200 day moving average is $8.60. The company has a market capitalization of $962.97 million, a PE ratio of -18.93 and a beta of 1.94.
About NOW
NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.
