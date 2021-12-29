Head-To-Head Survey: Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) and Senior (OTC:SNIRF)

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) and Senior (OTC:SNIRF) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Spirit AeroSystems and Senior’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spirit AeroSystems $3.40 billion 1.36 -$865.70 million ($6.89) -6.41 Senior $942.05 million 1.08 -$218.57 million N/A N/A

Senior has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Spirit AeroSystems.

Risk & Volatility

Spirit AeroSystems has a beta of 1.91, indicating that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Senior has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Spirit AeroSystems and Senior’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spirit AeroSystems -19.06% -65.08% -5.20% Senior N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.2% of Spirit AeroSystems shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Spirit AeroSystems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Spirit AeroSystems and Senior, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spirit AeroSystems 0 0 10 0 3.00 Senior 0 1 0 0 2.00

Spirit AeroSystems currently has a consensus price target of $57.90, indicating a potential upside of 31.08%. Given Spirit AeroSystems’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Spirit AeroSystems is more favorable than Senior.

Summary

Spirit AeroSystems beats Senior on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems. The Propulsion Systems segment offers struts or pylons, nacelles, and related engine components. The Wing Systems segment includes the development, production, and marketing of wings, wing components, and other miscellaneous structural parts to primarily aircraft original equipment manufacturer, related spares, and maintenance, repair, and overhaul services. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Wichita, KS.

About Senior

Senior Plc designs, manufactures and markets technology components and systems. The company operates its business through two divisions: Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers various products and systems for structures, fluid conveyance, and gas turbine engines, such as airframe and system components & assemblies, high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, sensors and assemblies, fabricated engine components, and fluid systems ducting & control. The Flexonics division manufactures flexible automotive components, and offers products for land vehicle emission control and industrial process control applications which include exhaust gas recycling coolers, fuel mixing & distribution systems, flexible couplings, engineered expansion joints, dampers & diverters, flexible hose assemblies & control bellows, and fuel cells & heat exchangers. Senior was founded by David Lycett Green on December 18, 1933 and is headquartered in Rickmansworth, the United Kingdom.

