PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) EVP Steven C. Roberts Sells 2,000 Shares

PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) EVP Steven C. Roberts sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $97,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ PRAA opened at $49.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.64 and a 200-day moving average of $41.76. PRA Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.78 and a fifty-two week high of $50.10.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). PRA Group had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The company had revenue of $263.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. PRA Group’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PRA Group, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in PRA Group by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,256,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,281,000 after purchasing an additional 230,614 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in PRA Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,733,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,197,000 after purchasing an additional 76,700 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in PRA Group by 97.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,200,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,315 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in PRA Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,908,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,431,000 after purchasing an additional 45,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in PRA Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,792,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,556,000 after purchasing an additional 19,827 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, JMP Securities raised their price objective on PRA Group from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

PRA Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

