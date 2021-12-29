Ahmed Md Hamdy Acquires 6,450 Shares of Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) Stock

Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) CEO Ahmed Md Hamdy bought 6,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.02 per share, for a total transaction of $64,629.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Vincerx Pharma stock opened at $10.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.04. Vincerx Pharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $26.75.

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.23). On average, analysts forecast that Vincerx Pharma, Inc. will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Laidlaw began coverage on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vincerx Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 16th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Vincerx Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Vincerx Pharma by 390.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Vincerx Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Vincerx Pharma by 172.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Vincerx Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. 64.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vincerx Pharma

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops new therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is VIP152 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat solid tumors. Its preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217 for solid tumors; VIP236 to treat multiple solid tumors; VIP943 for the treatment of leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and VIP924 for treating B-cell malignancies.

