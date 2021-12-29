Grizzly Discoveries Inc. (CVE:GZD) Director Sells C$29,520.00 in Stock

Grizzly Discoveries Inc. (CVE:GZD) Director Brian Testo sold 656,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.05, for a total transaction of C$29,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,592,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$251,676.05.

Shares of CVE:GZD opened at C$0.05 on Wednesday. Grizzly Discoveries Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.03 and a twelve month high of C$0.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.05. The firm has a market cap of C$4.66 million and a P/E ratio of -12.50.

Grizzly Discoveries Company Profile

Grizzly Discoveries Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, and cobalt deposits. It holds interests in Greenwood Project covering approximately 180,000 contiguous acres; and 100% interests in Robocop property comprising of five mineral claims that covers an area of 5,863 acres located in southeastern British Columbia.

