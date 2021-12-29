Grizzly Discoveries Inc. (CVE:GZD) Director Sells C$29,520.00 in Stock

Grizzly Discoveries Inc. (CVE:GZD) Director Brian Testo sold 656,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.05, for a total transaction of C$29,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,592,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$251,676.05.
Shares of CVE:GZD opened at C$0.05 on Wednesday. Grizzly Discoveries Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.03 and a twelve month high of C$0.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.05. The firm has a market cap of C$4.66 million and a P/E ratio of -12.50.
Grizzly Discoveries Company Profile
