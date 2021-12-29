Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) COO Wendy Diddell Sells 1,600 Shares

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) COO Wendy Diddell sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $20,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Wendy Diddell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Richardson Electronics alerts:

On Monday, December 27th, Wendy Diddell sold 18,314 shares of Richardson Electronics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $230,023.84.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Wendy Diddell sold 67,086 shares of Richardson Electronics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total value of $841,258.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:RELL opened at $12.36 on Wednesday. Richardson Electronics, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $4.48 and a 1-year high of $12.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.72. The company has a market capitalization of $164.86 million, a PE ratio of 30.15 and a beta of 0.52.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. Richardson Electronics had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 2.83%. The company had revenue of $53.70 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Richardson Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.54%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Richardson Electronics by 245.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Richardson Electronics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Richardson Electronics by 23,288.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 7,918 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Richardson Electronics by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Richardson Electronics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $169,000. 38.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Richardson Electronics from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

About Richardson Electronics

Richardson Electronics Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions and distributes electronic components to the electron device marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Power and Microwave Technologies Group (PMT), Canvys, and Healthcare. The PMT segment provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair-all through its existing global infrastructure.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Richardson Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richardson Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.