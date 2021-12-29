Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Stock Position Reduced by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 49.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,463 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RCL stock opened at $78.25 on Wednesday. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1 year low of $64.20 and a 1 year high of $99.24. The stock has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 2.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.54 and its 200-day moving average is $81.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($4.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.10) by ($0.81). Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 902.44% and a negative return on equity of 58.76%. The firm had revenue of $456.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($5.62) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1456.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RCL. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist Securities raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.33.

In related news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 2,591 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total value of $226,582.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

