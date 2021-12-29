Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 126.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Helen of Troy by 32.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Helen of Troy by 124.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy during the second quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HELE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $267.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Helen of Troy from $254.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

HELE opened at $245.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.79. Helen of Troy Limited has a 52 week low of $201.02 and a 52 week high of $265.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $240.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $475.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.16 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 6,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total value of $1,633,958.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Grass sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.50, for a total value of $443,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

