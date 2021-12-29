WINTON GROUP Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL)

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,231 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Kimball International were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KBAL. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Kimball International by 68.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 406,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,339,000 after purchasing an additional 164,570 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Kimball International by 38.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 564,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,418,000 after acquiring an additional 157,331 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Kimball International during the second quarter valued at $511,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Kimball International by 16.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimball International by 32.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 22,552 shares during the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Kimball International news, CFO Timothy J. Wolfe acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.59 per share, with a total value of $52,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:KBAL opened at $10.19 on Wednesday. Kimball International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $14.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.38 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Kimball International had a positive return on equity of 2.16% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $156.61 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. Kimball International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -450.00%.

Kimball International, Inc engages in design and sale of furniture products and services. The firm focuses on commercial, hospitality, healthcare, education, government, and finance markets. It distributes its product under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands. The company was founded by Arnold Francis Habig, Alphonse Sermersheim, Ray Schneider, and Herbert Thyen in 1939 and is headquartered in Jasper, IN.

