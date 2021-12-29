Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,886 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Zynex were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Zynex during the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Zynex by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,729 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Zynex by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Zynex by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 122,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Zynex by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Zynex alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Zynex from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Zynex in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Zynex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

ZYXI opened at $10.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $349.54 million, a PE ratio of 35.89 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.47. Zynex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $22.89.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $34.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.42 million. Zynex had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 8.65%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zynex, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th.

Zynex Profile

Zynex, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. Zynex was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZYXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI).

Receive News & Ratings for Zynex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.