BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000.

Shares of BDJ opened at $9.92 on Wednesday. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a one year low of $8.21 and a one year high of $10.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.08.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on August 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

