Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,897 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGR. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Avangrid in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Avangrid in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Avangrid in the second quarter valued at $41,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Avangrid in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Avangrid by 57.2% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Avangrid alerts:

AGR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Avangrid from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Avangrid from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avangrid currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Shares of NYSE:AGR opened at $49.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.79. Avangrid, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.02 and a 12-month high of $55.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.32.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 10.57%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. Avangrid’s payout ratio is 80.37%.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

Read More: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.