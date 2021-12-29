Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 61.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,876 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 729.2% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 134,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,632,000 after purchasing an additional 117,932 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after acquiring an additional 12,581 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,073,279,000. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 31,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after acquiring an additional 9,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 83,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,296,000 after acquiring an additional 40,076 shares during the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

PTON stock opened at $35.13 on Wednesday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.03 and a 52-week high of $171.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.34 and a beta of 0.95.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.10). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 35.32% and a negative net margin of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $805.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Peloton Interactive’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities downgraded Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. MKM Partners downgraded Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Peloton Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Truist downgraded Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.82.

In other news, insider X Cycle L.P. Tcv bought 641,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $29,514,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $128,154.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,218 shares of company stock worth $11,276,705 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON).

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.