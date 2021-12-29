Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $3,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 363.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Brown & Brown in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 36.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Tobam purchased a new position in Brown & Brown in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in Brown & Brown in the second quarter valued at $51,000. 70.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BRO stock opened at $69.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82 and a beta of 0.71. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.72 and a 52-week high of $70.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 19.72%. The firm had revenue of $770.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1025 per share. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Brown & Brown from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Brown & Brown from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Truist lifted their price target on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Brown & Brown from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.92.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

