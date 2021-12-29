The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT) by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 381,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 88,406 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust were worth $3,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GGT. Level Four Financial LLC acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust during the third quarter worth about $98,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust during the second quarter worth about $130,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 13.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 20.8% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GGT opened at $8.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.15. The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $11.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.15%.

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks, convertible securities, preferred stock, options, and warrants of companies operating across global telecommunications, media, publishing, and entertainment industries.

