Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 442 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 442 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $3,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 601.8% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cerner during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cerner by 58.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Cerner in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cerner in the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. 85.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cerner alerts:

Shares of CERN opened at $93.00 on Wednesday. Cerner Co. has a 12 month low of $67.96 and a 12 month high of $93.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $27.36 billion, a PE ratio of 54.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.78.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Cerner had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.79%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity cut Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. SVB Leerink cut Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Cerner in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.75.

About Cerner

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

Featured Article: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.