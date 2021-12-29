Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 2,139 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,139 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $3,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Snap-on in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 33.3% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on during the third quarter worth $58,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Snap-on during the third quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Snap-on during the second quarter worth $78,000. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.00.

Shares of SNA opened at $216.90 on Wednesday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $165.88 and a 12 month high of $259.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $212.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.23.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.77%.

Snap-on announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $5,316,856.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 2,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.56, for a total value of $482,432.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,330 shares of company stock valued at $7,124,162 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

