The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.81.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of GAP from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of GAP from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of GAP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of GAP from $43.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of GAP from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

Get GAP alerts:

GPS opened at $17.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.16. GAP has a twelve month low of $15.84 and a twelve month high of $37.63.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.23). GAP had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. GAP’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GAP will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. GAP’s payout ratio is 36.64%.

In related news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 7,311 shares of GAP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $124,360.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 6,945 shares of GAP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total transaction of $171,610.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of GAP by 14.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 120,708 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,062,000 after buying an additional 15,626 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in GAP by 376.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 735,942 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $24,761,000 after purchasing an additional 581,571 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in GAP by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,564 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in GAP by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,563,242 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $119,690,000 after purchasing an additional 106,557 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in GAP during the 3rd quarter valued at $354,000. 54.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GAP

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

Read More: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.