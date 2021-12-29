Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $3,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EQR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,219,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,710,893,000 after buying an additional 3,280,077 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,631,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $818,599,000 after buying an additional 2,519,818 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,121,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,327,000 after buying an additional 927,850 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,930,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,475,000. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 10,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total transaction of $882,388.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total value of $4,376,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,641 shares of company stock valued at $14,729,008 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EQR opened at $89.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.68. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $56.79 and a 12-month high of $90.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.88, a PEG ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.79.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.40. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 43.53%. The firm had revenue of $623.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.46%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EQR. Truist upped their price target on Equity Residential from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Equity Residential from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.84.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

