Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $3.79 Million Stock Position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) by 22.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 181,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,835 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund were worth $3,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RA. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 27,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 43,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,135,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000.

Get Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund alerts:

Shares of RA stock opened at $20.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.51. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.58 and a 12 month high of $22.70.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.199 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.45%.

About Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.