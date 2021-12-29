State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 15,171 Shares of Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) by 19.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 92,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,171 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Vimeo were worth $2,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bell Bank raised its stake in Vimeo by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 9,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in Vimeo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Vimeo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Parkside Investments LLC raised its stake in Vimeo by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 67,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Vimeo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000.

Shares of Vimeo stock opened at $52.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.08. Vimeo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.08 and a 52-week high of $58.00.

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

