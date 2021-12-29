Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $3,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AJG. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2,887.5% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

AJG opened at $169.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $164.95 and a 200-day moving average of $151.82. The company has a market capitalization of $35.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.65, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.68. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $112.92 and a 1-year high of $171.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.56%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.83.

In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.28, for a total transaction of $1,652,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 11,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

