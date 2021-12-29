Vontobel Holding Ltd. Invests $86,000 in DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,980 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in DiDi Global during the second quarter worth $28,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in DiDi Global during the second quarter worth $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in DiDi Global during the second quarter worth $45,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in DiDi Global during the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in DiDi Global during the second quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.32% of the company’s stock.

Get DiDi Global alerts:

Shares of DIDI stock opened at 5.38 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is 7.60. DiDi Global Inc. has a 1 year low of 5.22 and a 1 year high of 18.01.

DiDi Global Inc, a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.

Read More: The four types of profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIDI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI).

Receive News & Ratings for DiDi Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiDi Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.