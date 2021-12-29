Sigma Planning Corp Acquires Shares of 3,837 iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2021

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 715.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 72.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 754.8% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $54.95 on Wednesday. iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $54.15 and a one year high of $56.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.32.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.