Sigma Planning Corp Acquires Shares of 3,837 iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 715.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 72.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 754.8% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $54.95 on Wednesday. iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $54.15 and a one year high of $56.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.32.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.