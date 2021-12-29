Vontobel Holding Ltd. Purchases 1,064 Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,113,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 66.4% in the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,781,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,370,000 after acquiring an additional 711,013 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 18.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,648,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $447,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,441 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000.

Get iShares China Large-Cap ETF alerts:

FXI stock opened at $36.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.24 and a 200-day moving average of $40.90. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $35.38 and a 12 month high of $54.53.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

Read More: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.