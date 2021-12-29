Sigma Planning Corp Acquires Shares of 2,368 Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Amundi purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter valued at $45,181,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 289.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 619,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,993,000 after buying an additional 460,625 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,342,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,663,000 after buying an additional 270,517 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 13.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,257,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,331,000 after buying an additional 146,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 89.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 276,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,163,000 after buying an additional 130,446 shares during the last quarter. 5.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Danske cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a 592.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $341.50.

NYSE:NVO opened at $110.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $66.59 and a 12 month high of $117.35.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.49. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 34.33%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

