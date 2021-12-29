M&T Bank Corp Decreases Position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

M&T Bank Corp cut its stake in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 22.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,654 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 5,082 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KGC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Kinross Gold by 15.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,310,516 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $11,388,000 after purchasing an additional 435,736 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Kinross Gold by 63.5% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 30,270 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 11,754 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in Kinross Gold by 43.0% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 200,299 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 60,199 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KGC opened at $5.60 on Wednesday. Kinross Gold Co. has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $8.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.05 and its 200 day moving average is $6.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $862.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.19%.

KGC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Kinross Gold from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.83.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

