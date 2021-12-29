Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 34.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,642 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 137.0% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 56.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 19.5% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. 51.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $21.91 on Wednesday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $17.78 and a 12 month high of $34.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 2.70.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.11) by ($0.06). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 74.83% and a negative net margin of 2,158.84%. The company had revenue of $153.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.35) EPS. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 2248.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -8.3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NCLH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup started coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.92.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

