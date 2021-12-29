Sigma Planning Corp Makes New $233,000 Investment in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 14,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SOFI. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Cypress Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 46.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

In related news, Vice Chairman Thomas Clayton Wilkes sold 10,076,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $217,656,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 7,361,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $159,005,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,541,508 shares of company stock valued at $378,577,910 over the last quarter. 35.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SOFI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.63.

SoFi Technologies stock opened at $14.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.55 and a 200-day moving average of $17.40. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $11.80 and a one year high of $28.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 17.57 and a current ratio of 17.58.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $277.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.16 million. Analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Recommended Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI).

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.