Sigma Planning Corp Takes $252,000 Position in iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE)

Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 10,742.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 26,855 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 22,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 6,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 181,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter.

UAE opened at $16.16 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.10. iShares MSCI UAE ETF has a one year low of $11.67 and a one year high of $17.93.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.283 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

