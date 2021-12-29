Opaleye Management Inc. Purchases 36,700 Shares of Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) Stock

Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 36,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.53 per share, for a total transaction of $239,651.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Opaleye Management Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 23rd, Opaleye Management Inc. bought 1,300 shares of Protara Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.60 per share, with a total value of $8,580.00.

On Monday, December 20th, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 703 shares of Protara Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.49 per share, with a total value of $4,562.47.

On Thursday, December 16th, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 7,563 shares of Protara Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.41 per share, with a total value of $48,478.83.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 9,118 shares of Protara Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $63,643.64.

On Thursday, November 4th, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 6,557 shares of Protara Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $42,620.50.

Protara Therapeutics stock opened at $6.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.95. The company has a market capitalization of $71.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.79. Protara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.06 and a 12-month high of $25.39.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.05. As a group, analysts forecast that Protara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Protara Therapeutics from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Protara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TARA. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 189.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 168,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 110,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 136.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 130,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 75,530 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $86,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 125.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 64,473 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

About Protara Therapeutics

Protara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage company engages in developing treatments for rare and specialty diseases with significant unmet needs. Its current development programs focus on the treatment of rare diseases in structural and connective tissues and rare hepatology, gastrointestinal, and metabolic disorders.

