Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Hits New 12-Month Low at $5.94

Shares of Microvast Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MVST) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.94 and last traded at $6.07, with a volume of 9825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.29.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Microvast in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microvast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 4.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.62.

Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $36.89 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Microvast Holdings Inc will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Microvast in the third quarter valued at $771,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microvast in the third quarter valued at $102,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microvast in the third quarter valued at $122,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microvast in the third quarter valued at $822,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microvast in the third quarter valued at $1,090,000. Institutional investors own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

Microvast Company Profile (NASDAQ:MVST)

Tuscan Holdings Corp. have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Microvast Inc

