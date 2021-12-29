Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Shares Gap Up to $14.25

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.25, but opened at $14.92. Sutro Biopharma shares last traded at $14.43, with a volume of 271 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sutro Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Get Sutro Biopharma alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 7.07 and a quick ratio of 7.07. The stock has a market cap of $715.80 million, a P/E ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.70.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 million. Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 37.80% and a negative net margin of 213.36%. On average, research analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STRO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Sutro Biopharma by 8.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 13,283 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sutro Biopharma by 30.2% during the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,233,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,194,000 after purchasing an additional 518,314 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Sutro Biopharma by 133.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 6,002 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Sutro Biopharma by 11.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 216,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 21,993 shares during the period. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. raised its position in Sutro Biopharma by 8.2% during the third quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 537,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,159,000 after purchasing an additional 40,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:STRO)

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sutro Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutro Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.