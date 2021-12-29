Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $174.60

Warehouse REIT plc (LON:WHR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 174.60 ($2.35) and last traded at GBX 174.59 ($2.35), with a volume of 299269 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 172.80 ($2.32).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.69) price target on shares of Warehouse REIT in a report on Monday, November 15th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.22) price target on shares of Warehouse REIT in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.22) price objective on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 164.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 158.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.76, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of £746.91 million and a P/E ratio of 4.91.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.55 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.93%. Warehouse REIT’s payout ratio is 0.18%.

In related news, insider Aimee Pitman purchased 37,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 161 ($2.16) per share, with a total value of £60,149.60 ($80,857.10).

Warehouse REIT Company Profile

Warehouse REIT plc owns and manages a diversified portfolio of warehouse real estate assets in UK urban areas. This is a compelling market. The structural rise in e-commerce and investment in 'last-mile' delivery contribute to high tenant demand, while limited vacant space and our active asset management lead to growing rents.

