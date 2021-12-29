The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Hits New 1-Year High at $860.80

The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 860.80 ($11.57) and last traded at GBX 859.40 ($11.55), with a volume of 216093 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 847.60 ($11.39).

Several research firms recently issued reports on SGE. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($8.07) price target on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 720 ($9.68) price target on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Monday, November 15th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 735 ($9.88) price target on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 710.83 ($9.56).

Get The Sage Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.27. The stock has a market cap of £8.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 772.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 731.03.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 11.63 ($0.16) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from The Sage Group’s previous dividend of $6.05. The Sage Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.67%.

The Sage Group Company Profile (LON:SGE)

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

Read More: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.