Home REIT (LON:HOME) Hits New 52-Week High at $126.00

Shares of Home REIT Ltd (LON:HOME) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 126 ($1.69) and last traded at GBX 125.75 ($1.69), with a volume of 156799 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 125 ($1.68).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 116.77 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 114.31.

Home REIT Company Profile (LON:HOME)

Home Retail Group Limited, formerly Home Retail Group plc, is a general merchandise retailer. The Company’s segments include Argos and Financial Services. Argos is a multi-channel retailer, which sells products through approximately 845 stores, Website and mobile applications. Argos is supported by an in-house financial services offer, which provides a range of credit products for the Company’s customers.

Further Reading: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Home REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.