M&T Bank Corp Takes Position in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 14,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 24.8% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 10,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the second quarter worth $98,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the second quarter worth $105,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the second quarter worth $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

INN opened at $9.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 2.28. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $11.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.22). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 9.26% and a negative net margin of 32.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on INN shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Bank of America downgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.90.

In other Summit Hotel Properties news, Chairman Daniel P. Hansen sold 6,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $68,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

