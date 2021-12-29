M&T Bank Corp Sells 1,930 Shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its holdings in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,930 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Zynga were worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Zynga by 9.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zynga by 13.7% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 12,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zynga by 9.2% in the third quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Zynga by 3.4% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 57,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Zynga by 7.2% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 52,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $421,088.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total transaction of $37,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,024 shares of company stock valued at $761,849. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zynga stock opened at $6.40 on Wednesday. Zynga Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $12.32. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of -71.11 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.28.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $704.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.88 million. Zynga had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. The company’s revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zynga Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

ZNGA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Zynga from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Zynga from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Zynga in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.64.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

