Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp cut its position in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,679 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. 80.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on ESRT shares. Evercore ISI downgraded Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Empire State Realty Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

Shares of ESRT stock opened at $8.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -178.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.74. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.36 and a 12-month high of $13.11. The company has a current ratio of 9.24, a quick ratio of 9.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.20). Empire State Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Analysts expect that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -280.00%.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

