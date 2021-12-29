M&T Bank Corp Makes New $217,000 Investment in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its stake in Churchill Downs by 2.4% during the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Churchill Downs by 9.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Churchill Downs by 28.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 2.2% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 19,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHDN stock opened at $238.82 on Wednesday. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 52-week low of $175.01 and a 52-week high of $262.20. The stock has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 42.12 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $234.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.02.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $393.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.76 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 73.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.667 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.62. This represents a yield of 0.28%. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.82%.

CHDN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Churchill Downs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.89.

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

