5,367 Shares in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 5,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PINC. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Premier during the third quarter worth $60,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Premier in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in Premier by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Premier in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Premier in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Premier alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PINC shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Premier from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Premier from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.91.

Shares of PINC opened at $41.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.44 and a 200-day moving average of $37.75. Premier, Inc. has a one year low of $32.44 and a one year high of $42.15. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $365.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.30 million. Premier had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 12.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Analysts expect that Premier, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Premier’s payout ratio is 37.74%.

In related news, General Counsel David L. Klatsky sold 15,319 shares of Premier stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.72, for a total transaction of $593,151.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Premier Profile

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC).

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.