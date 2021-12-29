Strs Ohio Decreases Stock Position in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,400 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in PROG were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PROG by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 10,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PROG by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 36,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of PROG by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of PROG by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PROG by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PRG opened at $45.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.89. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.94 and a 12 month high of $60.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.47 and its 200 day moving average is $45.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $650.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.38 million. PROG had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 27.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PRG. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of PROG from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of PROG from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens cut shares of PROG from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PROG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

PROG Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

