Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) Major Shareholder Sells $445,909.00 in Stock

Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) major shareholder Paul Edward Walker sold 459,700 shares of Metacrine stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total transaction of $445,909.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Paul Edward Walker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 10th, Paul Edward Walker sold 37,570 shares of Metacrine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total transaction of $49,592.40.

Shares of MTCR opened at $0.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.63. Metacrine, Inc. has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $11.00.

Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.06). Equities analysts forecast that Metacrine, Inc. will post -2.52 EPS for the current year.

MTCR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Metacrine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metacrine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Metacrine from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Metacrine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of Metacrine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.55.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTCR. Prosight Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Metacrine by 31.8% during the third quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 1,145,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 275,952 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Metacrine by 254.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 203,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Metacrine by 65.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 408,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 160,809 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Metacrine by 176.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 136,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 87,000 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Metacrine by 90.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 123,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 58,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.13% of the company’s stock.

Metacrine Company Profile

Metacrine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases. It is developing MET409 that has completed Phase 1b proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and is in Phase 2a clinical trial in combination with empagliflozin for the treatment of patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus and NASH.

