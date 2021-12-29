Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) to Post $1.15 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) will post earnings per share of $1.15 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Allegiant Travel’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.27. Allegiant Travel reported earnings of ($1.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 202.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will report full year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.07. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $12.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.20 to $14.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Allegiant Travel.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $459.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.35 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 7.71%. Allegiant Travel’s revenue was up 128.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($4.28) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ALGT shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded Allegiant Travel from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Allegiant Travel from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.75.

Shares of ALGT opened at $190.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $183.36 and its 200 day moving average is $189.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 1.60. Allegiant Travel has a 12-month low of $163.60 and a 12-month high of $271.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

In related news, insider Rebecca Aretos sold 182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.45, for a total transaction of $33,205.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 314 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 587 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. 85.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

