WINTON GROUP Ltd Takes Position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HZNP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the second quarter valued at $361,533,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 16,494.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,571,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $147,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,546 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 24.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,450,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $510,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,282 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the second quarter valued at $98,872,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,815,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,387,281,000 after purchasing an additional 875,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Horizon Therapeutics Public presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.75.

In related news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total value of $5,515,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 1,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $152,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 156,693 shares of company stock valued at $17,159,941 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $108.49 on Wednesday. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12 month low of $69.20 and a 12 month high of $120.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a PE ratio of 46.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.03.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 62.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

