Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.48 Million Stock Position in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,278 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESE. FMR LLC grew its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 176,918.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 364,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $24,443,000 after purchasing an additional 364,453 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 48.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 691 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in ESCO Technologies during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,417 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 8.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,366 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,727,000 after purchasing an additional 6,569 shares during the period. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ESE opened at $88.16 on Wednesday. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.19 and a 12-month high of $115.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 35.41 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.82 and a 200-day moving average of $87.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $205.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is 12.85%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ESE shares. Sidoti upgraded ESCO Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet upgraded ESCO Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Filtration/Fluid Flow, RF Shielding and Test, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging segments.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE).

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.